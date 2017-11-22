Oprah Eyed To Fill In For Charlie Rose On ‘CBS This Morning’

Oprah Winfrey’s return to daytime television seems to sit well with CBS executives. According to the New York Post, the entertainment and lifestyle mogul has reportedly been eyed to replace Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning.

Rose was accused of sexual harassment by eight women, leading to his termination from CBS News and PBS. “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace – a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” a statement from the network reads.

A source told the Post that the position might not require Winfrey to report to the studio five days a week, but perhaps on holidays. “They are begging Oprah to fill in,” the site notes. “Not full time… But they are hoping she’ll do one day, two days, one hour, fill in ’til Christmas. Anything.” The OWN CEO recently partnered with CBS to produce and host a 60 Minutes segment earlier this year.

CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King – and Winfrey’s longtime friend – recently stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her thoughts on Rose’s termination, stating that it was “very difficult and very painful” once she received the news.