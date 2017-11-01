Papa John’s CEO Blames NFL Protests On Poor Pizza Sales

Papa John’s is losing a lot of dough, and the company’s CEO is jumping to some pretty out-of-this-world conclusions as to why this has occurred.

According to ESPN, founder and CEO “Papa” John Schnatter says that the NFL protests have had devastating effects on his company’s pizza sales. The chain is one of many sponsors for the league.

“The NFL has hurt us,” he said. “We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this. Leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership.”

“Company executives declined to disclose exactly how much money in projected sales Papa John’s lost from its association with the NFL and declining ratings, which mean fewer people are ordering their product for game days,” Schnatter explains, per ESPN. “Papa John’s stock was down 8.5 percent on Wednesday.”

This would not be the first time the cheesy chain has made waves for comments regarding elements and circumstances out of their control. In 2012, Papa John said that Obamacare would deter people from spending their coins on his pizza, due to the price of the health insurance.

Twitter had a lot to say about the ridiculous comments about the NFL protests affecting the pizza company. Check out a few tweets below.

