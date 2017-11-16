Papa John’s has found itself in a precarious predicament after CEO “Papa” John Schnatte blamed bad pizza sales on NFL protests. In an likely attempt at damage control, the company apologized for the “divisive” comments and changing its stance on the seemingly never-ending discourse surrounding the national anthem (as opposed to the purpose of the protest).

“The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive. That definitely was not our intention,” reads the statement posted to the Papa John’s Twitter account Tuesday (Nov. 14). “We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both.”

The company added that it wants to work with the league to “find a positive way forward,” and sent a message to neo-nazis — some of whom rallied to support them in wake of the controversy.

We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both. (2/3) — Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

We will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis — 🖕those guys. (3/3) — Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

