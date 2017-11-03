Wendy Williams may have blamed her on-air health scare on dehydration, but Paris Jackson seems to think there was a shift in the heavens that led to the talk show host’s fainting spell.

The model-actress shared her thoughts on the moment after her brother Blanket and grandmother Katherine Jackson were “hot topics” on the show. On Thursday (Nov. 2), the 19-year-old replied directly to the tweet to call Williams’ coverage of the Jackson family toxic. “Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic,” she tweeted. “I’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out.”

your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. i'm sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

After hearing about the 53-year-old’s fainting moment, Jackson dropped a joke that Michael Jackson had something to do with it.

looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well pic.twitter.com/kwLGI2hCTy — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

This isn’t the first time Jackson has defended her family against Williams. After Williams’ downplayed the teen’s blackness in January, she tweeted, “[She] seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?”

Meanwhile, Williams discussed her health scare with GMA and made no promises to slow down. “I’m not your average talk show host,” she said. “You know, it’s pretty special thing to be a Wendy Williams.”

