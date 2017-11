Paul Wall rounded up a few legends from the H-Town to celebrate the Astros World Series Victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lil’ Keke and Z-RO, original Screwed Up Click members, join the diamond-loving rapper on “World Series Grillz.”

READ: Paul Wall Releases New Album, ‘The Houston Oilers’

Three of Houston’s finest pledge their allegiance to championships, candy painted cars and shiny thangz on the new track.