Brennon Jones put his barbering skills to good use when he began giving the homeless free haircuts throughout Philadelphia last year. However, Jones didn’t know how much longer he’d be able to offer his services with Old Man Winter quickly approaching.

“Me personally, I think I surpassed a thousand haircuts, so many I stopped counting, so it’s been a good year so far,” Jones said. While speaking with Fox 29, Jones’ selfless act quickly merited the attention of barbershop owner Sean Johnson.

“When I found out, well I need to be part of that. I need to see what I can do to help,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s own story is one of victory. Having been incarcerated, Johnson revealed that upon release he later became the owner of Taper’s Barbershop and planned on relocating to another shop he purchased and renovated, but after seeing Jones’ kindness he decided to do something different.

“He said listen, ‘I’ve got a building I want you to come check out,” Jones recalled. He said ‘Do you like this place?’ I said ‘yeah’I like it’ he tossed me the key and said ‘It’s yours,’ ” Brennon recalled. For Johnson, handing over his first business free of charge was partly to help Jones continue his effort in helping the homeless.

“It wasn’t about me giving a barbershop, when you look at the homeless and the things that they need, I looked at it as more. I built something and I want to see it keep going and I want to see it do a great thing,” Johnson said.

The new barbershop will reportedly open sometime this month with specific days for the homeless to come in and receive a free haircut.

“I just continue to rely on my faith, God brought me this far I know he’s not gonna leave me now,” Jones said.