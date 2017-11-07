Pi’erre Bourne Debuts Solo Video “Honeyberry”

Don’t call him just a producer, P’ierre Bourne does more than provide the beats for today’s fastest growing songs. Most known for producing Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” — and a gang of other monster singles — he steps out solo this week in his new video for “Honeyberry.”

“I don’t have to put on. I can just come in and be myself,” Pi’erre recently told VICE. “I don’t got to dress a certain way, or do this and that. Some artists, they got gimmicks with them and all this extra shit. Eventually, even themselves, they’re going to get tired of it. Me? I’m never going to get tired of being myself.”

Watch Pi’erre’s new video below.