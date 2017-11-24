Pi’Erre Bourne Reunites With Playboi Carti On New Song “Yo Pi’erre!”

These two new rockstars have a lot of history together, but this is just the beginning. In case you didn’t known, Pi’Erre Bourne is responsible for Playboi Carti’s breakthrough single “Magnolia,” which received a co-sign from JAY Z earlier this year. As the producer/rapper puts the wheels in motion for a new mixtape, he unloads a new single with his close friend dubbed “Yo Pi’erre!”

The young creative minds go to work as they effortlessly ride the bass heavy track’s addictive sounds. Bourne’s new song will be featured on The Life Of Pi’erre Part 4, slated for release in the coming weeks.