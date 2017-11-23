Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson Faces Backlash Over “Picking Cotton” Joke

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett spent her Thanksgiving Eve shrugging off critics who felt she spewed a racially insensitive joke.

The confusion set in Wednesday (Nov. 22), when the former Playboy Playmate came across a cotton field in Texas while en route to a Thanksgiving gathering. Snapping photos and videos for her IG story, the 32-year-old posted a photo with the caption, “Always wanted to pick cotton. Lol.”

Shortly after catching heat for the joke, Wilkinson explained how she didn’t think of race while sneaking into the field to touch the plants. She also said it was a dream of sorts to flock in a cotton field. “Wanting to pick some cotton and saying I’m going to get shot for trespassing is becoming news all of a sudden. Just having fun guys, no harm,” she said. “No joke I’ve always wanted to pick cotton, okay so I picked it. It felt good in my hands, it was all fuzzy and sh*t. I just didn’t want to get shot for trespassing.”

While picking cotton seemed like a casual thing to do for the reality star, African-Americans have an unwanted to connection to it that rhymes with slavery. (Hint, it’s slavery.)

She then headed over to Twitter to defend herself and mentioned how she sat with her black father-in-law baffled at the accusations. After coming to fame in the E! reality series The Girls Next Door about her relationship with the late Hugh Hefner in 2005, she married former athlete Hank Baskett, who is black. The couple, who also highlighted their marriage on her reality series Kendra, share two children together.

She also released a lengthy post on Instagram to clear up her joke, explaining that she meant no ill will.

This will be the last time i discuss this matter. I will go and enjoy my family like i should’ve been these last hours but instead I’m having to expain n defend myself. I AM NOT RACIST. The videos n pics u saw were very spontaneous. Just landed in Texas and was so excited to reunite with family. I saw a huge field of cotton which was all white n puffy n was interested in how it felt. My brother in law n husband pulled over n ran out. I had concern I’d get in trouble cuz i was trespassing n got a thrill out of it. This all happened in a 5 minute span. Never did i joke or have intentions of joking about black history. That would be the last thing I’d ever do. I simply just wanted to pick some cotton. I am saddened that what i thought was innocent ended up hurting people n if u really know me, all I’m about is love. I’m like a fucking hippie like that. Anyways, never knew how picking cotton would be so offensive but i will suck it up n say sorry even though i never even meant it. I am extremely pro LOVE and PEACE. If I’m apologizing for seeing your point of view can u at least see mine. I’m that true dumbass that really just wanted to feel some fresh cotton. Sorry.

