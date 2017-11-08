Plies & NBA Young Boy Flaunt Unlimited Cashflow In “Checks Callin'” Video

Real fans of Plies have always known that he has plenty money, but now we an idea of exactly how much he really keeps in the stash. Recently, the Slip N Slide rapper linked up with Louisiana’s rising star YoungBoy NBA for his new song “Check Callin’.” After making waves last month, Plies brought YoungBoy down to the 305 to flex with him in the official video.

Plies starts his day off celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his first $100,000 by blowing out the candles on his cake, and throwing $100 bills everywhere he goes. After leaving a paper trail behind him, he links up with YoungBoy in South Beach to drive around and flex their cashflow harder than they’ve ever done before.