PnB Rock Promises To Never Be The “Scrub” TLC Sang About

PnB Rock doesn’t want his lady friends to ever feel like he can’t provide the finer things in life. Whether big or small, the kid has everything covered when he’s in town. The rap crooner lets them know exactly how dedicated he is on the new single, “Scrub.”

Fans should be glad to know PnB’s forthcoming Catch These Vibes album is confirmed for a Nov 17 release.

