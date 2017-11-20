Post Malone Claims Justin Bieber Donated $10 Million To ‘Culty’ Church

Post Malone and Justin Bieber have become the best of buds over the course of 2017. Honestly, the “Rockstar” singer is the kind of friend that Bieber really needs because Post isn’t afraid to call it as he sees it.

During a recent interview, he held little back when discussing Biebs’ new affiliation with the Hillsong church — and his close friendship to its leader Carl Lentz. In Post’s eyes, Justin is tangled up in a “culty” organization.

Here’s the excerpt from Post’s recent RollingStone Interview:

When I ask Malone about Bieber, he calls him “a fucking awesome, great dude” and “a genuine friend.” He adds, “He’s gotten super-religious recently. Real culty.” He’s referring to Hillsong, a megachurch that Bieber belongs to. “It’s not culty!” Ashlen interjects. “It’s a total cult,” Malone continues. “He’s already given them, like, $10 million. Those are the worst kinds of people. I used to be super-religious. I believed in God. But now I see through it. It’s nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn’t care that your church has a fucking gold roof.” I ask if he’s shared these thoughts with Bieber. “We don’t talk about this stuff,” he says. (A source close to Bieber denies that he’s given $10 million.)

