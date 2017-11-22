Premiere: Ivan Ave Searches For Balance In His “Bike Lock” Video

Oslo based artist Ivan Ave is one talent we’re utterly impressed by this month. His newly released Every Eve album is a jazzy hip-hop fueled ride through the singer/rapper’s life, fueled by the production of Fredfades, MNDSGN, DJ Harrison, Kiefer, Kaytranada and Dâm-Funk.

Today (Nov 22), the lyricist debuts his reflective video for “Bike Lock,” which takes viewers into his racing thoughts as he attempts to find a balance between his true loves in life.

“I wrote “Bike Lock” on a flight to Montreal, before having decided on a beat for it,” says Ivan about the song. “It’s about trying to keep a relationship alive while pursuing your goals. The metaphor of the bike lock and going on rides together, as opposed to individually, was the foundation of the narrative in the video, created by Erik Treimann.”

“Bike Lock” (produced by MNDSGN) is featured on Every Eye.