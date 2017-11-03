Premiere: Skeme Displays His Versatility On ‘Second Notice’ EP

Skeme couldn’t let the year go by without giving fans another care package before his full album is released in 2018. Today (Oct 3), the Inglewood menace drops off his new EP, Second Notice. The project is Skeme’s second in his trilogy series.

“I wanted to do a three-part series just to show the versatility in songs made during this album-making process,” Skeme tells VIBE. “These three songs felt best for me to put out at the moment to take a step away from the hardcore music I’m known for. I’m really trying to display and incorporate my songwriting.”

Known for his certified street anthems, the quick-witted rapper is now out to show music lovers that his talent extends beyond just one genre. Second Notice is available on all streaming platforms now.