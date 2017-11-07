Prez P Enlists Sylvan Lacue, Sam Sneak & More For His ‘Prezidential’ Album

In an era when society’s leaders are failing us, rapper Prez P is here to guide us through perilous times with his breakthrough album Prezidential. The Miami rapper has been on the grind nonstop since his first major mixtape DreamSuceeDie hit the streets in 2012. Over the last five years, Prez has become a household name in the South after dropping projects like his Carrera Music EP in 2014 and The Preztige a year later. After “Play That Funk” featuring Travie Bowe got picked up by the Oscar-winning film Moonlight in 2016, Prez P hit the studio to work on his joint project with Big Nics called Too Player Mode and, at the same time, put in overtime to prepare his solo album Prezidential.

“It’s almost like I just sent my kid off to school and I’m waiting for him to come back and tell me how raw everybody said he was,” Prez told VIBE about the album. “I feel like my favorite song changes everytime I play the album but ‘LAP$ featuring Philo B gives me the best mood from the beat to the flows that me and Philo dropped on there.”

Crafted by visual artist Uncle Luc, the Prezidential album cover is a play on a key leader in the Haitian revolution Henri Christophe, who helped lead the country to independence from France in 1804. With his native Haitian roots in mind, Prez assumed his role as the leading MC in Miami hip-hop’s revolution with buzzworthy record “Play That Funk” plus other dominant singles like “Boss It Up” and “Finessin'”. The album also holds collaborations with Sylvan Lacue, Sam Sneak, Kiddo Marv, Philo B, and Darkside Baby Bay with producing from Nard & B, Law, Rippa On The Beat, and more.

Cop Prez P’s Prezidential album now and push play on the official soundtrack for Election Day 2017 below.