Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be wed in spring of next year, and the world has been celebrating the exciting news since the official announcement Monday (Nov. 27).

READ: Rihanna Hilariously Gives Her Instagram The Royal Treatment

According to the twosome in their first interview since their engagement, the proposal happened earlier this month in their cottage.

“It was a cozy night,” said Markle, an American actress who can be seen in the show Suits. “Just an amazing surprise, just natural and very romantic.” The couple said they were roasting a chicken when Harry, 33, got down on one knee.

In the interview, curated by BBC, the couple details their relationship, from their initial meeting and their respect and understanding of one another during their long-distance courtship.

“We were introduced by a mutual friend,” explained Harry of first meeting Markle. “It was about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come with me in Botswana…”

Markle said that she didn’t know all that much about Harry despite his family’s notoriety, however, she said his kindness was a major selling point. Harry also thinks that his future bride and his late-mother, Princess Diana, would have been close.

“I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me, but then, as I said, she would have probably been best friends, best friends with Meghan.”

READ: Stay Woke: Little Simz Is A Quiet Rap Force To Be Reckoned With

Congrats to the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex!