Problem Calls On Ne-Yo, Nipsey Hussle & More For His ‘Selfish’ LP

For all those who’ve been living under a rock this year, Problem has been wrecking havoc in the rap game since the top of 2017. After his Chachiville mixtape dropped back in January, the Compton native went back to the studio to cook up his joint project with DJ Quik, Rosecrans. Problem kept to himself for most of the summer until he broke his silence with “Get On It,” and confirmed his third album of the year.

Selfish holds nine fresh records from the West Coast spitter including his 2 Live Crew inspired lead single “Get On It” featuring Bad Lucc. Problem also calls on Ne-Yo, Nipsey Hussle, IAMSU, 9th Wonder, Terrence Martin and more to help him close out Q4 with a bang.

Stream Problem’s new album Selfish below.