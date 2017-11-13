Premiere: Ralo Lives For His Family In “On My Kids” (Video)

Ralo is many things, but if anything, he’s a family man first. Despite his wild reputation and social media antics, the Atlanta rapper-slash-trapper is all about his children.

In the VIBE premiere for his aptly titled “For My Kids” visuals, Ralo sends his listeners a reminder about why he goes as hard as he does every single day of the week. The song serves at the outro on DJ Kutt Throat’s upcoming Plugged In With The Cartel mixtape — slated for release on Nov 24.

Don’t forget to also stream Ralo’s Famerican Gangster 2 and Ralo LaFlare projects — if you haven’t yet.