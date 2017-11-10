Budding rap producer Ramsay Tha Great was sentenced to 10 years in prison for pimping four women in Orange County, Calif. for close to a year. On Tuesday (Nov. 7) the producer, whose birth name is Brandon Christopher Ramsay, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of pimping, in addition to counts of pandering, human trafficking, and assault with a firearm.

Ramsay, a Chicago native who has worked with Soulja Boy and Chief Keef, was arrested in February following a sting operation. One of his victims was reportedly a 19-year-old woman that he met on the set of a music video and subsequently pimped out between July and November of 2016, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Ramsay and the teen were living together, and he assaulted her on “multiple occasions,” including choking her at least twice, and attacking her with a gun.

In February, members of the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force were able to uncover Ramsay’s pimping activity through sex ads that all four women, who range from ages 18 to 21, placed online. An undercover officer subsequently reached out to one of the women, identified only as 20-year-old Jane Doe 2, and arranged a meeting at a motel in Anaheim, Calif.

The woman possessed “evidence of pimping,” including text messages “containing language consistent with pimping.” During the investigation, OCHTTF discovered two additional victims identified only as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4. The women were described as Ramsay’s social media “girlfriends.”

According to an Instagram post in March, Ramsay had been sober from “xanax and opiates” for 38 days, and was taking a break from social media to “focus” on his sobriety. “I no longer am influenced by what people think or say,” reads the post. “Especially people who have never met me, all I need is family. With that said I’m out. Peace IG for another 60 days I’m focused on recovery.”

Two months earlier, which was around the same time that he was reportedly pimping at least one of the four women, Ramsay called the cops on Keef for breaking into his house and allegedly assaulting him while carrying an AK-47. The Chicago rapper was later arrested and booked for robbery.

