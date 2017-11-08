People Are Tweeting Rap Lyrics To Celebrate Twitter’s New Character Limit
When the news dropped Tuesday (Nov. 7) that Twitter decided to expand its 280 character limit to all users, many were worried. Did this mean more hateful rhetoric from trolls? More typos for grammar nazis to conquer? Well, not quite.
Instead, we were treated to treats from users flexing their occipital lobes to craft hip-hop themed tweets.
From DMX’s iconic lady roll call to the loving tunes of Frank Ocean, music fans dominated the timeline with creative presentations.
Check them out below.
Juelz Santana featuring Cam’ron- “Dipset (Santana’s Town)” (2003)
Frank Ocean- “Self-Control” (2016)
JAY-Z – “Public Service Announcement” (Just Blaze Interlude) (2003)
Wu-Tang Clan featuring Cappadonna – “Triumph” (1997)
DMX featuring Sisqo- “What These Bit**es Really Want” (1999)
GoldLink featuring Brent Fiyaz and Shy Glizzy- “Crew” (2016)
New Edition- “Can You Stand The Rain” (1988)
UGK featuring Andre 3000- “International Players Anthem (I Choose You)” (2006)
These were also too good to pass up.
Honorable Mentions
Paris is Burning (1991)
Moonlight blunder at the 2017 Oscars
And lastly, the Yankees World Series flex.
