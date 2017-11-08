When the news dropped Tuesday (Nov. 7) that Twitter decided to expand its 280 character limit to all users, many were worried. Did this mean more hateful rhetoric from trolls? More typos for grammar nazis to conquer? Well, not quite.

Instead, we were treated to treats from users flexing their occipital lobes to craft hip-hop themed tweets.

From DMX’s iconic lady roll call to the loving tunes of Frank Ocean, music fans dominated the timeline with creative presentations.

Check them out below.

***

Juelz Santana featuring Cam’ron- “Dipset (Santana’s Town)” (2003)

Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset Dipset — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 8, 2017

I, I, I,

KNOW YOU GOTTA LEAVE, LEAVE, LEAVE,

TAKE DOWN SOME SUMMER TIME,

GIVE UP, JUST TONIGHT, NIGHT, NIGHT,

I, I, I,

KNOW YOU SOMEONE COMIN,

YOU’RE SPITTIN GAME, KNOW YOU GOT IT pic.twitter.com/iSj8eS9Ftm — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) November 8, 2017

JAY-Z – “Public Service Announcement” (Just Blaze Interlude) (2003)

NowBeforeIFinishLetMeJustSayIDidNotComeHereToShowOutDidNotComeHereToImpressYouBecauseTellYouTheTruthWhenILeaveHereImGoneAndIDontCareWhatYouThinkAboutMeButJustRememberWhenItHitsTheFanBrotherWhetherItsNextYearTenYearsTwentyYearsFromNowYoullNeverBeAbleToSayTheseBrothersLiedToYouJack — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) November 7, 2017

Wu-Tang Clan featuring Cappadonna – “Triumph” (1997)

I bomb atomically, Socrates' philosophies

And hypotheses can't define how I be droppin these

Mockeries, lyrically perform armed robbery

Flee with the lottery, possibly they spotted me

Battle-scarred shogun, explosion when my pen hits

Tremendous, ultra-violet shine blind forensics — Kneel DeGrasse Tyson (@JLBarrow) November 7, 2017

DMX featuring Sisqo- “What These Bit**es Really Want” (1999)

There was Brenda

LaTisha

Linda

Felicia

Dawn, LeShaun

Ines & Alicia

Teresa

Monica

Sharron

Nicki

Lisa

Veronica

Karen

Vicky

Cookie,well I met her @ a ice cream parlor

Tonya

Diane

Lori

and Carla

Marina

Selena

Katrina

Sabrina

About 3 Kim's

LaToya

& Tina

Shelley

Bridget

Cathy

Rasheeda — Coolee Bravo (@BravoCoolee) November 7, 2017

GoldLink featuring Brent Fiyaz and Shy Glizzy- “Crew” (2016)

"Hey, nice to meet

I'm young jefe who you be

Got my piece in southeast

Got her clappin to this beat

She invite me to her crib

I walk in she see my heat

She said 'but I live in the hills'

Bitch that's just the way I sleep

Stop the madness

I'm a savage

In traffic with mac 11s…" — Cartier G. Woodson (@XavierHova) November 7, 2017

New Edition- “Can You Stand The Rain” (1988)

Nayhoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo — Slim Possible (@TLOBri) November 7, 2017

UGK featuring Andre 3000- “International Players Anthem (I Choose You)” (2006)

so: i typed a text to a girl i used to see / sayin that i chose this cutie pie with whom i wanna be / and i apologize if this message gets u down / then i cc'ed every girl that I'd see-see round town / and i hate to see yall frown but i'd rather see her smilin / wetness all aroun — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 7, 2017

These were also too good to pass up.

Honorable Mentions

Paris is Burning (1991)

Shade comes from reading. Reading came first. You get in a smart crack, and everyone laughs and kikis because you've found a flaw and exaggerated it, then you've got a good read going. Shade is I don't tell you you're ugly but I don't have to tell you because you know you're ugly — SmarterChild (@fauxdeity) November 7, 2017

Moonlight blunder at the 2017 Oscars

sorry, no. there's a mistake. Moonlight, u guys won best picture. Moonlight won. this is not a joke. come up here. this a not a joke, i'm afraid they read the wrong thing. this is not a joke. Moonlight has won best picture. Moonlight: Best Picture. — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) November 7, 2017

And lastly, the Yankees World Series flex.

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923 Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017

