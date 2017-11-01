Rapsody Reveals ‘Wisdom Is Power’ Tour Dates

Rapsody knows the world needs as much power as possible to survive in these harrowing times. After releasing her critically acclaimed Laila’s Wisdom album, the JAMLA/Roc Nation signee aims to take her liberating music on the road for an exclusive U.S. tour.

The “Power” rapper is set to travel across the country for the Wisdom Is Power tour this winter along with her fellow JAMLA labelmate GQ, who appears in track five “Ridin'”. Her road trip starts after Thanksgiving in Santa Ana, CA and will hit up 15 major cities along the West and East coast before concluding in Dallas, TX.

A post shared by R A P S O D Y (@rapsody) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Check out the dates below and cop your tickets now.