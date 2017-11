Raven Felix and Wiz Khalifa roll out to fulfill his need for speed in their new “Job Done” video. With the pedal to the metal, they turn the video shoot into a car show with the matching ‘fits.

READ: Raven Felix Spits Braggadocio Rhymes In “Get It From My Mama”

The Wiz Khalifa-assisted single is featured on Raven’s Taylor Gang debut Valifnornia, which was released in September.