Anyone can fall victim to cat fishing and according to former NBA player Ray Allen, he was no exemption to what has become a pretty common occurrence on the ‘net. Allen claims that he was catfished by a guy who pretended to be different women and accuses the retired pro-athlete of stalking and threatening him, ESPN reports.

Allen, 42, filed an emergency motion in a South Florida court Tuesday (Nov. 21), in response to allegations brought on by Bryant Coleman a reported employee in the communications department at the University of Central Florida. Coleman claims that he had a gay relationship with Allen, which he denies.

Allen’s motion sates that Coleman “pretended to be a number of attractive women” who were interested in him. He allegedly agreed to keep the story quiet, but the retired ball player says Coleman breached their agreement by threatening to go public, and has been harassing him and his family, including posting about his wife and children through various social media aliases.

Coleman claims otherwise telling TMZ Sports that Allen’s description of their relationship is false. “Ray knows how I look, he knows how my voice sounds, he knows how I think, and most importantly, he knows my heart,” Coleman told the site.

Allen’s lawyer called Coleman’s claims “crazy.”

“There has never been and never will be a relationship or friendship between Ray Allen and Mr. Coleman,” the lawyer said. “They have never met and never have spoken.”

Allen also denies threatening and stalking Coleman.

