A bundle of joy is currently on its way to the Norwood household. According to Essence, Ray J and Princess Love announced that they’re expecting their first child.

The budding couple has remained candid on their journey with trying to conceive and shared their struggles on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood this season. Now, from social media to a daytime TV talk show, the pair released their excitement to the masses.

“We kept this ourself until after the first trimester because it’s bad luck to announce too early,” Princess wrote on Instagram. “But we’re so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers.” Ray J also debuted the news on The Real and said he wants his firstborn to be a girl.

“It was special because we were trying for a while. It’s not easy as people think,” he said. “For some people, they just go on tour and get everybody pregnant. For me, it was love. We took our time. And then as we were taking our time. It just took a little while.”

