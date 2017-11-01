Remy Ma is having great week.

The New York femcee recently signed a record deal with Columbia Records that is worth a couple million, Billboard confirms. The rapper was reportedly in a tug-o-war with both Columbia and Sony before securing the bag with the former.

The new accomplishment comes off the heels her 2017 joint project release with Fat Joe, Plato y Plomo. The album did moderately well, peaking at 44 on the Billboard 200 charts.

While Remy has released music since she was released from prison in 2014, the new record deal with cover the release of her upcoming solo projects. Her solo projects will be her first release since 2006.