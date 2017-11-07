Earlier this year VIBE had the privilege of flying to France with the honorable team of Rémy Martin. From Paris we then traveled by train to Cognac to learn the secrets of Rémy Martin’s history and the production of its coveted Cognacs, which offered myself and others a multi-sensory, interactive tasting experience and unique journey through time and space.

What we didn’t tell you was that VIBE was among the firsts to experience their newly crafted ‘Carte Blanche’ (or “free reign”) edition, which serves a distinctive blend that reflects the personal style of Rémy Martin’s youngest-ever Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau.

“For this edition of Carte Blanche, I wanted to illustrate the unique character of Rémy Martin with an original blend,” described Loiseau. “I carefully selected this Cognac Fine Champagne from the collection of eau-de-vies housed in our Merpins cellars.”

By eau-de-vies, Loiseau is referring to their brandies, expertly distilled in the Grande Champagne region of France. With free reign the 34-year-old harnessed his Cognac expertise to craft Rémy Martin’s most unique blend yet.

With ambassadors from all sectors of entertainment (Jackie Cruz, Jeremy Renner and Chef Marc Forgione, to name a few) pledging allegiance to their choice libation, join the Rémy Martin family this holiday and experience the new limited-edition blend in the United States. There will literally only be 2,000 numbered bottles available at specialty locations around the country, and will retail for $500 USD per bottle.

Bottled at the percentage proof naturally occurring in the vat at 42 percent, the original structure of the blend is completely preserved. How cool is that? Aged 27 years, the blend releases delicate notes of plum and gingerbread, and reveals how time has worked its magic.

Á votre santé!