New Jersey rapper RetcH is enjoying his freedom as a free man after recently returning home from jail for some serious charges. The pride of Hackensack seems to have nine lives, and isn’t afraid to embrace all that comes his way — whether good or bad.

Most recently, Pharrell even sampled his voice for the new N.E.R.D. single, “Lemon,” with Rihanna. After hitting the studio on his own, the young renegade released a single of his own — appropriately titled “First Day Home.” Stay tuned for a new mixtape from RetcH via Empire Distribution.