Rick Ross Responds To Meek Mill Prison Sentence: He’s A ‘Warrior’

Yesterday (Nov. 6), the Internet launched its campaign to #FreeMeekMill, after the Philly rapper was sentenced to complete two to four years in federal state prison over a probation violation. Following the initial shock, Rick Ross has now issued a statement of support for his MMG brother on Instagram on Nov. 7.

While Ross’ post suggests the justice system is flawed and “unjust,” he keeps the tone positive, stating that Meek will overcome this great obstacle. “Test are not for the faint heart,” he wrote in the caption, which was attached to an image of Meek. “Every time an obstacle crosses his path, he fights his way through and comes out triumphant.”

Rozay continues his note by explaining Meek’s brave and resilient character. “I’ve watched him 1st hand fight this unjust system for a decade. But my dawg is a warrior,” he added. “You know the family is already holding you down during this time of test. Here’s to the future! It will be BRIGHT!”

As previously reported, Meek Mill has been on probation since 2009, regarding a drug and weapon charge. arrested twice, both in Mar. and Aug. 2017 for separate offenses. Both charges were dropped however.

Rick Ross now joins a handful of rappers, including JAY-Z, YG, T.I., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more who have shared their thoughts on Meek Mill’s sentencing. While it has not been confirmed, Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is looking to appeal his ruling, citing the judge may have had a personal vendetta against his client.