Rihanna To Host The 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna has a new gig. Rih will reportedly host the 2018 Met Gala, Vogue reports.

The fashion icon will reportedly be one of three hosts, alongside Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. The theme for fashion’s biggest night was recently announced as, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Since the “Lemon” artist is usually one of very few to actually obey the theme, it makes sense that she was tapped as next years host. Rihanna rocked last year’s theme, which was an ode to avant-garde Comme des Garcons.

The 2018 Met Gala will take place in Apr. 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.