Besides commanding several magazine covers in the course of a month, Rihanna still continues to elevate her Fenty Beauty empire, one release at a time.

On Thanksgiving Day, the platinum-selling artist released her STUNNA Lip Paint just in time for the rest of the holiday season. The “Love On The Brain” singer’s latest makeup offering already has fans swooning over its captivating red tint, and the confidence that it’ll probably instill within consumers.

issa role model. dat #STUNNA dropping at MIDNIGHT TONIGHT babyyy!!! @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:50am PST

#STUNNA is out now at fentybeauty.com @fentybeauty @sephora @harveynichols #SephoraInJCP A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:38am PST

Recently, TIME magazine named Fenty Beauty one of 2017’s best inventions, a feat Rihanna cherished through her Nov. 16 tweet. “I’m honored and I have to send love to everyone who’s supported this brand in the 2months that we’ve been here!” she wrote. “Glory to the Most High.”

.@TIME mag named @fentybeauty one of the 25 best inventions of 2017! I’m honored and I have to send love to everyone who’s supported this brand in the 2months that we’ve been here! Glory to the Most High. https://t.co/sGxsiO6wxA pic.twitter.com/GsPG64A93P — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 16, 2017

Head on over to Fenty Beauty or Sephora to get your hands on "STUNNA."

