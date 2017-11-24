The fashion gear from Rihanna’s PUMA x Fenty line is so popular that a relative wants a piece of the profits. Rih Rih’s uncle was arrested in Barbados, for selling knockoffs from the brand, the Daily Mail reports.

Leroy Fitzgerald Brathwaite, 53, appeared in a Barbados court on Tuesday (Nov. 21) where he pleaded not guilty to charges of selling counterfeit versions of Rih’s PUMA slippers, and T-shirts.

Braithwaite was charged under the Consumer Protection Act, and according to reports, Rihanna was the one who inadvertently busted him after she spotted the fraudulent fashion duds during a trip to her native Barbados in May. She apparently contacted a PUMA rep who traveled to the island to investigate and subsequently filed a police report that led to Braithwaite’s arrest.

Braithwaite has pleaded not guilty to the charges on grounds that he wasn’t given an official warning before his arrest, and is currently free on bail.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 28.

