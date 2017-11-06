Roy Wood$ Calls On Lil Yachty And Swae Lee For “Afterparty”

Roy Woods takes a well-earned victory lap on his hypnotic, hedonistic new single “Afterparty,” which he dropped on Friday (Nov. 3).

The 21-year-old Toronto MC spits dexterous bars over a dreamy, up-tempo beat courtesy of FrancisGotHeat. The OVO Sound signee allows for a brief moment of self-reflection and congratulations: “Sixteen when when I started rapping, now I’m 21 and made.”

Lil Yachty and Swae Lee (of Rae Sremmurd) show up for tasteful, percussive feature verses as well. Yachty sounds more focused than he does on his typically off-beat solo tracks, but Lee’s brisk feature offers the best flex: “I’m rollin’ up some green, avocado.”

“Afterparty” is Woods’ first single off his upcoming album, Say Less. He first announced the project in March, calling it his “debut” even though 2016’s Walking at Dawn was, for all intents and purposes, a studio album.

The story was originally posted to Billboard.

