Roy Wood$ and dvsn are constantly throwing tracks back and forth in hopes of finding their next smash hit. The OVO Sound crew rolls tight and doesn’t need to look further than their inner circle to create magic.

For the Toronto squad’s latest creation, they sent a line out to Philly’s PnB Rock for the mellow song “Balance.” Listen to the new song below.