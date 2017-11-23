Russell Simmons has recently been accused of sexual assault by model Keri Khalighi. In a previous article published by the Los Angeles Times, Khalighi alleged the Def Jam co-founder engaged in sexual misconduct with her in 1991.

Additionally, the model confirmed the incident during an interview on Megyn Kelly TODAY. “Russell and I have actually had a face-to-face confrontation about what happened, we’ve had phone conversations where there was no dispute about what we were talking about,” she revealed. “And he actually apologized.”

Despite these claims, Simmons has another side to the story. The music mogul recently penned a lengthy statement for The Hollywood Reporter, in which he explains what allegedly happened.

“In my case, three witnesses [Anthony McNair and two anonymous witnesses] have signed statements that our experiences that weekend with Keri Claussen Khalighi 26 years ago were consensual,” he said. “My longtime loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions, as most who know me will attest.”

“In our meeting many years later, and subsequent conversations, Keri never accused me of what she has said publicly,” he continued.”She insisted I was not violent. She did tell me her boyfriend and many others found out about our long weekend together and she said she was ashamed by that discovery. I am sorry for the embarrassment she recounted to me.”

