Saba Weighs In On Major Label Record Deals With New Song “360”

Saba is fresh off his European tour and he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Just last week, the Chicago MC released “How You Live.” This week, he unveiled another feel-good record, “360.”

Linking with Adult Swim for its latest ‘Adult Swim Singles Program,’ and producer Zack Villere, “360,” finds Saba spilling his thoughts about the pros and cons of having a record deal with a major label.

“If I let you pimp my soul, is my story told?/Or will I just have shit that I don’t want,” raps Saba over dreamy piano keys.

Fans of the 23-year-old rapper can catch him at the John Walt Day concert on Nov. 25., alongside Joseph Chilliams, MFnMelo, Frsh Waters, SqueakPIVOT, and Dam Dam.

Stream “360” below.

