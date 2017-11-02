Saba unloaded a spark of energy this week with his new song “How You Live,” featuring fellow Pivot Gang rapper MFnMelo. The Chicago rapper has been discovering new lands on his Bucket List Tour while performing this number to the roar of crowds everywhere.

Don’t forget, Saba’s first annual John Walt Day event in Chicago takes place on Nov. 25 — all proceeds will go to the John Walt Foundation in memory of his late cousin and collaborator.