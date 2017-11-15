Safaree Samuels just can’t let his love for Nicki Minaj go. Only moments after Nicki broke the Internet with her raunchy new cover for PAPER Magazine, Safaree attempted to steal her thunder by asking for another chance.

READ: UPDATE: Nicki Minaj Posts NSFW Video In Preparation For New Cover Story

At first Samuels tried to be subtle, simply commenting on her Instagram photo with a few emojis. But then the TV personality took it to the next level by reposting the magazine cover – which depicts Minaj engaging in a threesome with with two of her own doubles – on his Instagram account. “Can we please figure something out,” he wrote in the now-deleted post. “These are the kind of pictures I always wanted you to take for me. Wow.”

READ: Meek Mill’s Lawyer Says Nicki Minaj Was Present When Judge Requested “On Bended Knee”

While Safaree was in the corner panting like a little puppy, Nicki was busy giving her attention to rumored boyfriend, Nas, whom also showed love for her cover online. In the comments of the “Motor Sport” artist’s original post, Nas posted fire emojis, to which Nicki replied with a kissy face.

Looks like Nicki has picked a side and it’s not Safaree’s. Maybe it’s time for him to let it go.