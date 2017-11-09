Salomon Faye And J. Cole Speak The Truth On New Song “Live and Learn”

Rapper Salomon Faye uses his words wisely when it comes to rap music. Instead of boisterous materialistic lyrics, the words that the New York transplant spews detail vivid stories — complete with sound and stark imagery.

On Faye’s latest song, “Live and Learn,” long time supporter J. Cole assists the wordsmith out on the hook. The track encourages listeners to use every challenge in life to become stronger as a person.

Salomon Faye’s upcoming King Salomon EP is slated for a Nov 23.