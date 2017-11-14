Sampa The Great put her heart and soul into her newly released Birds And The BEE9 album. The Zambian singer/rapper — who calls Sydney home — tapped deep into her African roots sonically on the project and dives into subject matter close to her heart.

From topics that explore her spiritual beliefs, the powers of self-worth, her own evolution and more, Sampa gives listeners 13 tracks of organic relief for those tired of the digitally altered music of today. The project features collaborations with REMI, Nicole Gumbe, Syreneyiscreamy, Mwanje Tembo and Zaachariaha.