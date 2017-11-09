Sean Kingston revisited a former relationship with an athletic legend that presumably left viewers in a state of confusion. According to BET, the “Fire Burning” artist appeared on BBC Radio 1’s “Smashed With Sloth” (published on Nov. 7), to discuss a myriad of topics from his young success, music, and the women he’s dated, which reportedly includes Serena Williams.

Host Charlie Sloth asked Kingston to name the most famous woman he’s “adult wrestled with.” That’s when the latter name-dropped the 23-time Grand Slam winner and said she had a nurturing spirit during their time together.

“That was somebody that I really looked to for advice…I used to workout with her,” he said. “She was just always somebody that really, really looked out for me and made sure that I was good.” The 27-year-old shared that Williams (who just welcomed her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian), said she was supportive during his time of recovery from a jet ski accident.

“I knew what I had, but I just didn’t really follow-up on some stuff that I was supposed to follow-up on,” he admitted after the 10:55 mark. “I was kind of young at the time, and I was being young. She’s older than me so she wanted something different.”

View the full interview below.