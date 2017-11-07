Red Bull Music Presents ‘Seoul Music: The Rise of Korean R&B’ (Feat. Gallant & Lee Hi)

Gallant and Red Bull Sound Select recently came together to document the enigmatic singer’s discovery of South Korean R&B Music. After collaborating with Korean stars Tablo and Eric Nam earlier this year, Gallant dove deep into the culture and discovered other emerging artists that grabbed his attention.

“The amount of love that I have for Seoul is never ending,” states Gallant. “I was a fan of K-Pop back in high school and later on in college it kind of took over as the leading Eastern musical genre.Over time Korean artists started writing their own songs and creating their own movements, which was the thread that pulled me into learning more about the history and delving into exactly what this emerging KR&B scene was really like.”

During the Jisan Valley Rock Festival, Gallant also brought out KR&B star Lee Hi to perform Jhene Aiko’s part on his single, “Stepping Stones.” While exploring all that South Korea has to offer, the music of Seoul lead Gallant to bond with artists like Jinbo the SuperFreak and DJ Soulscape — who have long been at the helm the ever-evolving subgenre.

Watch the brand new mini-documentary Seoul Music: The Rise of Korean R&B below.