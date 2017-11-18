Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian escaped to New Orleans to tie the knot in front of family and friends earlier this week. The ceremony, which was attended by Williams’ close gal pals like Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian, and Beyonce, took place inside the Crescent City’s Contemporary Arts Center, Vogue reports.

The critic-proclaimed fashion bible captured exclusive photos of the newlyweds’ big day and their wedding vows, which Ohanian – co-founder of Reddit – shared with his Instagram followers. “You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport– I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” he said. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.”

The tennis legend also said it was a no-brainer when selecting N.O. for their matrimony destination. “It’s got a heavy European influence; it’s fun and has amazing food. He just loves the vibe,” Williams said. “The venue – the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans – was a decision we both made. Painting and art is something I’m really passionate about, so it just felt natural and different to do it at a contemporary art museum.” The stunning images were captured by photographers Mel Barlow, Victoria Ninette, Allan Zepeda, Bobby Digital, Erica Melissa, and Ahmet Ze.

The beaming couple welcomed their first child together, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September.