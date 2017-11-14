Serena Williams Stuns In First Post-Baby Appearance

Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, just ten weeks ago. However, the tennis superstar snapped right back to her toned form, stealing the show at her first post-baby appearance.

The athlete walked the red carpet at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards ceremony in Brooklyn, NY on Monday (Nov. 13). Williams wore a black Versace mini-dress with gold embellishments. Her enviably sculpted arms and legs were on display.

Inside the event, Williams presented supermodel Gigi Hadid with the Supernova Award. During her speech, she said that the 22-year-old is one of the only people in the world she’d leave her daughter for a night to celebrate.

“…it shows how much you mean to me,” she said. “And I want you to imagine the effect you have on the world.”

Check out photos of Serena from the event below.

@donatella_versace ❤️ you A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:15am PST