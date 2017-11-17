Serena Williams just keeps on winning. The tennis superstar and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, reportedly tied the knot last night (Nov. 16) in a private New Orleans ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

READ: Serena Williams Stuns In First Post-Baby Appearance

Sister Venus Williams, Ciara and Russell Wilson, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria, Beyoncé and more were in attendance at the event, which took place at the Contemporary Arts Center in the Big Easy.

The Daily Mail reports that the wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme, and Vogue’s Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took exclusive photos. Members of New Edition performed at the ceremony, and there was a custom-built carousel for partygoers to ride and enjoy.

READ: Serena Williams Introduces The World To Baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The couple has been together since 2015, and they have a newborn daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born in September.