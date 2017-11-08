ShaqIsDope Counts His “Blessings” Ahead New EP

Toronto’s ShaqIsDope is out to prove he outshines the fellow Shaqs of rap while counting the blessings he has around him. The soon to be 25 year-old rapper already gained the respect of NBA legend and part-time rhymer Shaquille O’ Neal after they teamed up against UK viral sensation Michael Dapaah aka “Big Shaq” for their “Mans Not Hot” diss track. Now he plans to carry the torch with his new single “Ble$$ings.”

Earlier this week, ShaqIsDope gave Zane Lowe the green light to drop the first offering off his self-titled EP on his Beats 1 Radio show. Shaq opens the record with a brief prayer before firing his lyrical ammunition all over the Aaron Bow and Teddy Walton-produced banger. His follow-up to last year’s Black Frames mixtape is set to drop on his birthday Nov. 16.

Stream ShaqIsDope’s new song “Ble$$ings” below.