Thanksgiving, Indigenous Peoples Day Part 2, Friendsgiving or “Hide From Your Family” Day all have one thing in common–food. More importantly, those traveling far and wide with it should know which foods should be placed where.

On Monday (Nov. 21), the Transportation Security Administration shared a helpful list of items you can bring on your carry-on and what items should be checked.

Peep the list below.

____

Carry-on

Stuffing and All Those Yummy Sides

If you follow the 3-1-1 rule, then you can gladly bring back yams, mac and cheese and collard greens from the family function. 3-1-1 rule pertaining to containers mean they cannot be larger than 3.4 ounces with one being at least one-quart and the others a Ziploc-style type of plastic bag.

Don’t over pack your carry-on. USA Today reports 28.5 million people are expected to fill airports during a 12-day period for the holidays. This beats the record made last year when 27 million passengers took flight. If you’re looking to bring a weeks worth of food to your function, it’s best you just check it.

Deserts and Other Treats

If you’re looking to pass Pattie LaBelle’s sweet potato pie as your own, just make sure you take it out the box. All pies and other treats are welcomed in your carry-on.

Checked Bags

Dips and Salsa

We know you’re pressed to show off your 100 layer concoction, but check the item so it doesn’t land on anyone’s head mid-flight.

Gravy, but Seriously Why Are You Doing This To Yourself?

Check it or just buy at at the store.

Soups

The store guys.

Cranberry Sauce

This can apply to the 3-1-1 rule, but with so many plot twists going down at the airport it’s best to put it in your checked bag.

Protect the Coquito At All Costs

Seal it tight and make sure it’s only 5 liters or less. If you’re traveling with expensive wine and need a corkscrew, place it in your checked bag. If it features a blade, make sure it’s wrapped.

Iced Items

If you have the honor of traveling with a turkey or any item on ice, be sure place it in a cooler that will keep the ice frozen. If you don’t want to gamble with regular ice, dry ice is the way to go. FAA allows up to 5 pounds of dry ice on your carry-on or checked bag.

All in all, enjoy the food and each other this holiday season.