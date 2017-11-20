Premiere: Skeme Rolls With An Open Mind In His “Won’t Judge You” Video
Skeme is fully aware that the winter time vibes are fully taking over many parts of the world, but still, the Inglewood rapper wants to give listeners a reminder that it’s always gorgeous in sunny California.
From his latest EP, Second Notice, Skeme debuts the feel-good visuals for “Won’t Judge You.”
“I made this song about having no bias about a girl’s past or what she has going on at the moment, but instead we gonna have some fun…no judgment here,” says Skeme. “And I wanted the video to match that, to be fun and realistic! Really show everyone what a hot day in LA is really like,”
Currently, the versatile artist is working on his Overdue album — slated for release in early 2018 through Entertainment One. Fans can expect the third EP in his free music series before the grand release.