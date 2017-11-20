Skeme is fully aware that the winter time vibes are fully taking over many parts of the world, but still, the Inglewood rapper wants to give listeners a reminder that it’s always gorgeous in sunny California.

From his latest EP, Second Notice, Skeme debuts the feel-good visuals for “Won’t Judge You.”

“I made this song about having no bias about a girl’s past or what she has going on at the moment, but instead we gonna have some fun…no judgment here,” says Skeme. “And I wanted the video to match that, to be fun and realistic! Really show everyone what a hot day in LA is really like,”

Currently, the versatile artist is working on his Overdue album — slated for release in early 2018 through Entertainment One. Fans can expect the third EP in his free music series before the grand release.