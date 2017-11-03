Ski Mask The Slump God Gets Psychedelic In “My Mind” Video
Ski Mask The Slump God returns with psychedelic visuals for his latest track “My Mind.”
The video, shot by Laka Films, Paul John, and Triptych Visuals, features the young MC chillin’ underneath a bridge, surrounded by trippy, altered colors and imagery.
Ski Mask has reportedly been working on new music with Timbaland, and recently released a track with Offset called “Vengeance.” We’re definitely looking forward to new music from the rapper soon.
Check out the video below.