Ski Mask The Slump God Gets Psychedelic In “My Mind” Video

Ski Mask The Slump God returns with psychedelic visuals for his latest track “My Mind.”

READ: Ski Mask The Slump And Offset Set The Timbaland-Produced “With Vengeance” On Fire

The video, shot by Laka Films, Paul John, and Triptych Visuals, features the young MC chillin’ underneath a bridge, surrounded by trippy, altered colors and imagery.

Ski Mask has reportedly been working on new music with Timbaland, and recently released a track with Offset called “Vengeance.” We’re definitely looking forward to new music from the rapper soon.

READ: Ski Mask The Slump God & Twista Vie For Fastest Rapper Title

Check out the video below.