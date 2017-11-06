Smoke DZA Keeps The New Music Flowing With ‘Cuz I Feel Like It Again’

Since the beginning of October, Smoke DZA has dropped various tracks for every city he touched down in during the ‘Keys To Life’ Tour with The LOX, Griselda Records’ WestSide Gunn and Conway, and Statik Selektah. After releasing memorable records on the road like “Dank Account” and “After Party @ Mike’s”, DZA decided to put all of his latest hits together for his new mixtape Cuz I Feel Like It Again.

Months after dropping mixtapes like Ringside 5, DZA strikes back with an 18-track project consisting of songs that surfaced during the tour plus additional unreleased singles and bonuses featuring Dreamville’s Cozz, Royce Da 5’9, Sheek Louch, Big K.R.I.T, and WestSide Gunn.

Stream Smoke DZA’s new mixtape Cuz I Feel Like It Again below.