Smokepurpp Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down On “Geek A lot”

Smokepurpp teams up with Ronny J on his new song “Geek A Lot,” which is an unapologetic ode to their fast paced lifestyles. If you aren’t familiar, Ronny J is one of the pioneering beatsmiths of South Florida’s rising rap scene.

The track clocks in at just under 2 minutes, but caters directly to those looking for an energetic blast of youthful vigor.

In other Smokepurpp news, the South Florida rapper had some brief but potent words for Russ and his latest opinions on the current generation’s drug use.